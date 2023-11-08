Stocks In Play

11/8/2023 - 11:47 AM EST - Quarterhill Inc. : Announces its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Q3 Fiscal 2023 Highlights: Revenue was $45.7 million compared to $42.2 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in Q3 2022. Quarterhill Inc. shares T.QTRH are trading down $0.03 at $1.49.

