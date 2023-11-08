Turkish President Erdogan Heads To Uzbekistan For Economic Cooperation Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday departed for
Uzbekistan to attend a summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO), Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Erdogan will address the summit session in Tashkent and is also
expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on
the sidelines of the 16th summit of the organization.
Discussions on various topics, such as enhancing the
effectiveness of the organization as well as improving trade and
transportation networks, and connectivity among member countries,
are expected to be discussed.
