Kazakhstan, Russia Team Up On SCO Energy, Economy Agreements - Kazakh Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan is working together with Russia on a number of
midterm agreements in energy, economy and other areas within the
framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Our countries have joined forces in order to further improve
the work of the SCO and its main bodies, and to draft strategic
mid-term documents in the spheres of energy, economy, law
enforcement and environmental protection," he said.
Tokayev also stressed that he had high hopes for "successful
Kazakh-Russian cooperation that will most certainly influence the
success of the key event, the SCO summit in July 2024."
Kazakh President's regular meetings with Russian counterpart
Vladimir Putin illustrate the high degree of meaningfulness in
bilateral ties, he added. "Our meetings with Vladimir V. Putin are
regular," the Kazakh leader told the newspaper, adding that "this
clearly illustrates the high degree of meaningful content in the
relations between Kazakhstan and Russia."
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107396621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.