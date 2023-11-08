Georgian, Chinese Officials Highlight“Fruitful” Economic Relations, Discuss Future Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Close and fruitful” economic cooperation between
China and Georgia, and future ties between the countries were
highlighted in a meeting between Otar Shamugia, the Georgian
Agriculture Minister and Cao Derong, the President of the Chinese
Chamber of Commerce of Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native
Produce and Animal By-Products Cao Derong on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Georgia's Agriculture Ministry said the officials met
in Shanghai where Shamugia said he hoped Georgian wine, with its
“8,000 years of development history” - would be established in the
Chinese market in a“competitive, premium segment category”.
The official also highlighted the role of China's
Chamber of Commerce in increasing exports of Georgian wine to the
Chinese market.
On his part, Derong noted Georgia had exported the
“largest amount of wine” among Central Asian countries to China,
with the exports worth about $10 million, between
January-September.
He said he hoped for to see further success for the
exports through showcase of alcoholic beverages and other
agriculture products from Georgia at the China International Import
Expo, running in Shanghai.
The sides also noted the role of free trade between
their countries in further deepening ties between them.
Led by Shamugia, the Georgian representation at the
Shanghai fair also includes deputy economy ministers Genadi
Arveladze and Irakli Nadareishvili, Enterprise Georgia Director
Mikheil Khidureli, Georgia's Ambassador to China Archil Kalandia
and Parliamentary representatives Gela Samkharadze and Zaal
Dugladze.
Governments and business delegations from over 150
countries are participating in the fair set to run until Friday at
the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in the city.
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107396620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.