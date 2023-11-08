Parliament Adopts Law On Free Housing For Certain Categories Of Idps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has adopted the law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On Ensuring the Rights and Freedoms of Internally Displaced Persons' on Certain Issues of Providing Internally Displaced Persons with Housing for Temporary Residence."

MP from the Holos parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

He specified that 285 MPs supported the adoption of the legislative initiative (No. 9310).

The law stipulates that during the period of martial law, the categories of internally displaced persons determined by the Cabinet of Ministers are entitled to free temporary accommodation (provided that the person pays the cost of utilities) without any time limit.

It is envisaged that local governments should form housing funds intended for temporary residence of internally displaced persons, including through the purchase, lease, construction of new housing, reconstruction of houses and dormitories, conversion of non-residential premises into residential ones, transfer of housing to communal or state ownership, and major repairs of housing facilities.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada has extended the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until February 14, 2024.