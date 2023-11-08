President Awards 272 Defenders Of Ukraine, 177 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky
has awarded 272 more defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 177 of them posthumously.
The corresponding decrees No. 741/2023 and No. 742/2023 were published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.
According to the documents, the awards are intended for personal courage shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless performance of military duty.
Read also:
Ukrainian defenders
destroy Russia's Pole-21 EW system
The Ukrainian defenders were awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and 'For Courage' orders, as well as medals 'For Military Service to Ukraine', 'To the Defender of the Fatherland', and 'For Saved Life'.
As reported, on November 11, Zelensky presented state awards to soldiers of the missile and artillery troops and engineer troops on the occasion of their professional holidays.
MENAFN08112023000193011044ID1107396616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.