President Awards 272 Defenders Of Ukraine, 177 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky

has awarded 272 more defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 177 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decrees No. 741/2023 and No. 742/2023 were published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

According to the documents, the awards are intended for personal courage shown in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless performance of military duty.

Ukrainiandestroy Russia's Pole-21 EW system

The Ukrainian defenders were awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and 'For Courage' orders, as well as medals 'For Military Service to Ukraine', 'To the Defender of the Fatherland', and 'For Saved Life'.

As reported, on November 11, Zelensky presented state awards to soldiers of the missile and artillery troops and engineer troops on the occasion of their professional holidays.