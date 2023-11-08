Minister Kuleba Urges G7 To Consider Joint Policy On Production, Supply Of Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) While paying a visit to Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke online to the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan and proposed to consider the joint policy on the production and supply of weapons.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy drew the attention of his colleagues to the priority of further military aid to Ukraine and increasing the joint production of weapons and ammunition in the interests of Ukraine's Defense Forces and to strengthen the defense capability of the allies.

According to Kuleba, it is time to create a joint collaborative space of defense industries from the G7 countries, EU members and EU candidates.

In his words, defense industries are the muscles of the free world, and it is necessary to build them as fast as possible.

Kuleba mentioned the International Defense Industries Forum, which Ukraine successfully hosted in September 2023, bringing together 252 leading defense companies from more than 30 countries.

The minister called on the interlocutors to encourage defense companies in their countries to cooperate with Ukrainian partners and jointly launch defense production.

Additionally, Kuleba emphasized the importance of joint efforts to further promote the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He noted that restoring the principles of the UN Charter and creating effective war prevention mechanisms are in the interests of all states.

A reminder that, during a meeting in Tokyo, the G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and continue to support Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry