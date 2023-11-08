Ukraine Interested In Engaging American Businesses In Recovery Projects - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is willing to involve American businesses in reconstruction projects through public-private partnership projects.
As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on X , he discussed these issues with United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Ukrinform reports.
" The construction of infrastructure facilities and logistics can become promising areas for the development of the Ukrainian economy. We are working on expanding export opportunities," Shmyhal wrote.
According to him, the authorities are counting on the interest of American business in investing in this industry.
The Ukrainian government is working toward“attracting investments and insuring military risks”.
"I thanked the U.S. for its leadership and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine," Shmyhal concluded.
As reported, the head of government has repeatedly emphasized that the Ukraine recovery effort will become the largest business project in Europe.
