Mod Proposes To Streamline Procurement Of Civilian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a resolution that will allow the state customer to procure civilian drones (DJI and Autel, FPV copters) without any additional regulations.

This is reported on the MoD website, as seen by Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a resolution that will allow a state customer to purchase civilian drones (DJI and Autel drones, FPV quadcopters) without any additional regulations," the message reads.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Defense and military units will finally be able to purchase "civilian UAVs", which are classified as tactical drones.

The relevant document with the resolution of the Ministry of Defense was forwarded to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

"We are waiting for the quick adoption and implementation of the resolution. We hear requests from the military and do everything to address them," the message reads.

As reported, Ukraine, together with foreign partners, is already producing a kamikaze drone capable of covering a distance of 1,000 kilometers. The Defense Forces are already ordering these devices.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security has called for increasing the number of training centers for air defense systems operators. The Ministry of Defense has already approved the relevant directive.