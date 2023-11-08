Russian Missile Hits Civilian Vessel Under Liberian Flag Off Odesa Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one person was killed and several were injured after a Russian missile hit a civilian ship flying the flag of Liberia on the approach to one of the Black Sea ports in Odesa region.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

It is believed the invaders used a Kh-31P anti-radar missile.

The missile hit the ship's superstructure at the moment of its entry into the port.

Japan's embassy condemns Russian attacks on

Three crew members - citizens of the Philippines - were injured, one of them is hospitalized.



























The port pilot was killed and another port worker suffered injuries, according to the report.

“Russia once again confirmed its status of a terrorist country of international scale,” the Command concluded.