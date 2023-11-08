Resilience Despite War, Destruction: European Commission Notes Ukraine's Progress In Energy Sector Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thanks to the resilience of critical energy infrastructure in the face of Russian attacks, Ukraine's economy is recovering and the transformation of the energy industry, despite the ongoing war and colossal destruction, remains successful.

That's according to the assessment noted in the European Commission report on Ukraine's progress in fulfilling criteria for the EU membership, the Ministry of Energy reports.

And this is an extremely important stage on the way to Ukraine's accession to the EU, noted the ministry's press service.

"Ukraine is the only country in the world whose energy sector not only survived enemy attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. On the contrary: despite this, we are reforming the industry in accordance with the EU regulations and rules. This is important for the integration of the Ukrainian and European energy markets and for strengthening security in the entire region. I am sure we will definitely become a strong part of the European energy system," emphasized the Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko.

Britain imposes new sanctions on Russia's gold, oil sectors

Among the achievements noted in the report is the adoption by Ukraine of the Energy Strategy until 2050. The EC also positively evaluated the unbundling and certification of system operators of electricity and gas markets and gas storage operators, as well as the unbundling of operators of electricity and gas distribution systems.

The report pays particular attention to Ukraine's progress related to the adoption of legislation to prevent the abuse in wholesale energy markets, which implements the European REMIT regulation.

Ukrainian intel warns of Russian missile attacks, 'not as primitive as last year'

The European Commission noted Ukraine's continued work on the harmonization of legislation with that of the EU regarding the integrity and transparency of the wholesale energy market, renewable energy, energy efficiency, activities of the gas transmission system operator, and gas storage certification.