Baku Organizes Concert In Honor Of Victory Anniversary In Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)


11/8/2023 3:09:51 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A festive concert was organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani popular stars performed with a concert program, that was met with interest by residents of the city.

In honor of the third anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, Baku, including the Seaside National Park, as well as other parks and central streets, buildings and balconies of houses were decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors and banners the emblem of "Kharibulbul" and Victory slogans can be seen.

PHOTO - Seymur Ismayilov

MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107396601

