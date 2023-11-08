Baku Organizes Concert In Honor Of Victory Anniversary In Second Karabakh War (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.
A festive concert
was organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku on the occasion
of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani popular stars performed with a concert program, that
was met with interest by residents of the city.
In honor of the third anniversary of the Victory in the Second
Karabakh War, Baku, including the Seaside National Park, as well as
other parks and central streets, buildings and balconies of houses
were decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors
and banners the emblem of "Kharibulbul" and Victory slogans can be
seen.
PHOTO - Seymur Ismayilov
MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107396601
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.