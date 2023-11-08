               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Argentina On 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations


11/8/2023 3:09:51 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its congratulations to the people and government of Argentina on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

In a statement on its official X page, the ministry expressed its hope for the further strengthening of bilateral relations.

