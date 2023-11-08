Azerbaijani MFA Congratulates Argentina On 30 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its congratulations to the
people and government of Argentina on the 30th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries,
Trend reports.
In a statement on its official X page, the ministry expressed
its hope for the further strengthening of bilateral relations.
