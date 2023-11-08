               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku Hosts Fireworks Display On Victory Day Occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO)


11/8/2023 3:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A festive concert and fireworks were organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku, Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

In addition to Baku residents, guests of the capital watched the concert in the park with great interest.

In honor of the third anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day war, Baku, including the Seaside National Park, as well as other parks and central streets, buildings and balconies of houses were decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors and banners the emblem of "Kharibulbul" and Victory slogans can be seen.

Fireworks after the festive concert colored the sky of victorious Azerbaijan, Baku, which is becoming more and more beautiful day by day. The grandiose fireworks display was greeted with special enthusiasm by those present.

PHOTO - Seymur Ismayilov

