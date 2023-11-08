Baku Hosts Fireworks Display On Victory Day Occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.
A festive concert
and fireworks were organized in the Seaside National Park in Baku,
Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.
In addition to Baku residents, guests of the capital watched the
concert in the park with great interest.
In honor of the third anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day
war, Baku, including the Seaside National Park, as well as other
parks and central streets, buildings and balconies of houses were
decorated with the Azerbaijani flag. On billboards, monitors and
banners the emblem of "Kharibulbul" and Victory slogans can be
seen.
Fireworks after the festive concert colored the sky of
victorious Azerbaijan, Baku, which is becoming more and more
beautiful day by day. The grandiose fireworks display was greeted
with special enthusiasm by those present.
PHOTO - Seymur Ismayilov
