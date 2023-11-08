               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish President Shares Post On Occasion Of November 8 - Victory Day


11/8/2023 3:09:47 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a publication on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"From the bottom of my heart I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day. Karabakh is the land of Azerbaijan,” the publication said.

