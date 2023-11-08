Turkish President Shares Post On Occasion Of November 8 - Victory Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a publication on the occasion of
November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"From the bottom of my heart I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan
on November 8 – Victory Day. Karabakh is the land of Azerbaijan,”
the publication said.
