US, Qatar In Talks With Israel On Providing Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The United States
and Qatar are in talks with Israel about the possibility of
declaring a humanitarian pause of up to three days to ensure aid
supplies to the Gaza Strip and the release of some hostages,
Trend reports.
According to the information, Qatar is acting as a mediator and
has been holding talks with Hamas for several weeks regarding a
humanitarian pause. It is noted that Israel put forward a condition
for the release of all Hamas hostages before agreeing to a
ceasefire.
However, Arab senior officials expressed hope that a compromise
could be reached and an agreement could still be reached.
