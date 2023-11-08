OTS Congratulates Azerbaijani People On National Flag Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Organization
of Turkic States congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the
occasion of National Flag Day, the Organization's publication wrote
on its X page, Trend reports.
“We congratulate the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of
National Flag Day,” the publication says.
