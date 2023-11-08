               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
OTS Congratulates Azerbaijani People On National Flag Day


11/8/2023 3:09:42 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Organization of Turkic States congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of National Flag Day, the Organization's publication wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

“We congratulate the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Flag Day,” the publication says.

