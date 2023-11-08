Rwandan Chili Farmers Expect To Explore Chinese Market At Import Expo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Rwandan chili farmers are hoping to expand the market for their product exports to China during the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Emmanuel Rwibasira, the managing director of Rwandan agribusiness company Rusango Real, told Xinhua in a recent interview in the capital of Kigali that Rwandan exhibitors are showcasing their products on a wider platform with potential market expansion, "which is why the expo is important."

The company grows chili on 360 hectares of land in different parts of Rwanda, with plans to increase the planting area next season. "We are expanding our farms and putting more effort into increasing chili production by working with our partner farmers. We are set to increase production with our sights set on exporting to the China market," he said.

As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, the sixth CIIE kicked off on Sunday in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai, attracting participants and guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations.

Rwibasira pointed out that the expo offers Rwandan farmers the opportunity to tap into the vast Chinese market for their chili exports, and also provides an excellent platform for showcasing products from developing countries to the world.

Rwibasira said the company wants people to know that Rwandan chili is unique with good taste because they do not use chemical fertilizers. "We use organic fertilizers, which give our chili a good taste."

More than a dozen Rwandan exhibitors from various companies are participating in this year's CIIE. They are showcasing a variety of Rwandan products, including coffee, tea, chili, and honey.

Rwanda and China signed a protocol in 2021 on the export of dried chili to facilitate bilateral trade.

