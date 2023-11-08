African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Donates Equipment To Somali Police Force

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) yesterday donated an assortment of equipment to the Somali Police Force (SPF) to enhance service delivery.



The items donated by the ATMIS Police component included generators, giant printers, stationery and road spike strips for use at vehicle checkpoints.



“They need more of these (items) for their day-to-day activities. It is also our duty to support them in that capacity, to equip them and provide the needed logistics to help enhance their activities,” said the ATMIS Police Commissioner CP Hillary Sao Kanu after handing over the items to SPF Commissioner, Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin at the force's headquarters.



CP Kanu noted plans were underway to provide more support to SPF in Mogadishu and the Federal Member States, to improve security and enhance service delivery.



“We are looking forward to providing more infrastructural support for example improving the existing police stations and also ensuring they have more police stations in newly liberated areas to help improve security,” she said.



The SPF-ATMIS Liaison Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Abdulle Dore, said the donation was testimony of the good working relations between the ATMIS Police and SPF.



The SPF Director of Logistics, Captain Ahmed Tahliil Mohamed, thanked ATMIS for the kind gesture saying the equipment will go a long way in enhancing efficiency.



“The equipment donated will be helpful to us. They are needed in our daily work, both in the field and in our offices,” said Capt. Mohamed.



CP Kanu was accompanied by the ATMIS Police Operations and FPU Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ahmed Lateef, and the ATMIS Police Reform Restructuring and Development Coordinator Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), John Simon.



