Belgian Deputy PM Calls For Sanctions Against Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter Wednesday called for sanction to be imposed against Israel for its ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

"We cannot look away while children are being killed every day in Gaza," Belgian daily Nieuwsblad (newspaper) reported her saying.

"It's time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane," It is clear that Israel does not care about the international demand for a ceasefire," she said.

De Sutter who belongs to the Greens party called for the European Union's association agreement with Israel to be suspended immediately.

The aim of this treaty is to improve economic and political cooperation.

"Taking into account the seriousness and urgency in the Palestinian territories, suspending the treaty with Israel is a measure that is only natural," said De Sutter.

She also called for a ban on the import of products to Belgium from the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to De Sutter, Belgium should allocate extra money to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"There needs to be an investigation into the bombing of hospitals and refugee camps. This is war violence that can never be tolerated" she added. (end)

