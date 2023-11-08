Amnesty: States Must Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza At Paris Humanitarian Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- As heads of state prepare to gather on Thursday for an international humanitarian conference in France to discuss the situation of civilian population and to coordinate aid for people of the occupied Gaza Strip, the human rights organisation Amnesty International today called for an immediate ceasefire.

"We call on States to push for an immediate ceasefire by all parties - as this is a vital precondition to ensure the people of Gaza receive any kind of sustained, effective, and impactful humanitarian aid," Amnesty International's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, said in a statement.

"For this ceasefire to be effective, States must ensure it covers the entire Gaza Strip and that it's long enough to allow a substantive alleviation of suffering. The wounded have to be properly taken care of and hospitals and clinics must be repaired, relief has to be distributed safely and unconditionally and the dead must be recovered and buried" she said.

"As the people of Gaza continue to endure a devastating military operation on top of the intensification of an illegal 16-year-long blockade, depriving them of the everyday items they need to survive, we call on States to live up to their joint and individual responsibility to cooperate in providing humanitarian assistance in times of emergency. They cannot sit by and witness this suffering any longer," added the statement. (end)

