Jordanian King, UN Chief Discuss Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 8 (KUNA) - Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed Wednesday with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the need for an immediate ceasefire and a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

During a phone call, the two sides stressed that the international community must put pressure to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of food, medicine, water and fuel to Gaza, said Jordanian Royal Court in a statement.

According to the statement, King Abdullah stressed the importance of the role of the United Nations and its affiliated agencies in providing relief services in Gaza, calling for continuing to support international humanitarian organizations working in the Strip and facilitating their work.

He also stressed that the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. (end)

