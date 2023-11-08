GCC Chief Hails Unified Visa Scheme As New Achievement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- A unified visa scheme that grants holders entry to all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states is the latest in a string of "achievements" the six-member bloc has made, its chief Jasem Al-Bedaiwi said on Wednesday.

He heaped praise on the leaders of Gulf Arab states for their diligent efforts aimed at keeping regional development and prosperity on an upward trajectory, citing the unified visa plan as the latest in a myriad of notable accomplishments.

These accomplishments, notwithstanding, GCC countries still face a number of common threats, chief among them a growing drug scourge that makes it incumbent upon member states to ratchet up security cooperation, he underlined. (end)

