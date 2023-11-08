Israeli Gunfire Injures 19 Palestinians In West Bank Violence

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Some 19 Palestinians were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on them in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday. The injured Palestinians, three of whom sustained critical wounds, have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, according to a ministry statement. (end) nq

