US: No Reoccupation, Blockade, Reduction Of Gaza Strip After End Of Israeli War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The United Stated confirmed Wednesday that there will be no reoccupation, blockade, or cutting the size of the Gaza Strip after the end of the ongoing Israeli war on the tiny-Palestinian territory.

"No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza," this came in reply by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters on the remarks of Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a news conference in Japan.

Blinken said: "The United States believes key elements should include no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza - not now, not after the war. No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza".

Patel said: "But as we've said previously, and as you all have seen from where you sit, this is an incredibly fluid situation, the border crossing has opened on many instances and allowed for this safe facilitation of exit of foreign nationals of those who sought it so this is the thing we'll continue to work towards".

"So our expectation is that once that circumstances resolved, the crossing will be open at the regular intervals that it's been open and the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the facilitation of foreign nationals interested in exiting will be able to do so right," he said.

"So our understanding is that given a security circumstance that the Rafah border closing, Rafah border crossing remains closed today, but this is something that we are continuing to work with, in partnership with the government of Egypt and the Government of Israel towards safe passage for more US citizens eligible family members and lawful permanent residents to be able to exit the number of American citizens," he said.

"We're laying out some longer term objectives and pathways that will help our show that will help share our approach in addressing some of the immediate needs. But what I can say is something that is not new is that we have long felt that the governance of, of Gaza and the West Bank, of course, needs to be reflective of the will of the Palestinian people.

"We are continuing to work around the clock to ensure that Rafah crossing can be open as often as it needs to be to allow for the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza but also for the allowance of foreign nationals to be able to leave when they see fit," Patel elaborated.

He pointed out that these are all things you saw the Secretary layout because again, this is about in "our point of view", laying out some objectives and a pathway that will help address US approach to these immediate needs. (end)

rsr









MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107396561