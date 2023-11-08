Health Authorities In Gaza Receives Five Ambulances Provided By KRCS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The health authorities in Gaza announced Wednesday that they received five ambulances to the Strip, provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.

In remarks to KUNA, Head of the Aid Receipt Committee at the Ministry of Palestinian Authorities in Gaza, Dr. Mahmoud Hammad, said that the State of Kuwait is the first country to bring ambulances into the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian official thanked Kuwait, the Amir, the government, the people, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and the charitable societies, stressing that Kuwait was the first to respond to the distress call of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Kuwait had announced sending 15 planes loaded with relief and medical materials as part of the Kuwaiti air bridge to relieve the brothers in the Gaza Strip, under the guidance of the political leadership and the support of the Kuwaiti people. (end)

wab











MENAFN08112023000071011013ID1107396559