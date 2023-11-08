Italy Voices G7 Support For Mideast Two State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Italy on Wednesday underlined the support of The Group of Seven (G7) bloc of wealthy countries for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, citing the need for more dialogue to push the peace process forward.

Resuming talks with Palestinian authorities is the only way ensure a definitive solution to the Middle East conflict, based on a two-state solution, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said as he met with his G7 counterparts in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

On short-term measures, the Italian top diplomat called for an urgent need to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip by allowing aid through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, according to Italian news agency ANSA. (end)

