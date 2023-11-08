Arab Committee Discusses Securing Aid For Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- A sub-committee tasked with achieving sustainable development in the Arab countries held an emergency meeting Wednesday to provide humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

The meeting, held by videoconference, discussed launching an Arab committee to provide humanitarian aid to the Strip supported by partners to ensure offering required sustainable aid and study how to restore a dignified life for citizens in Gaza, the League said in a statement.

To achieve this step, the League will open a donation campaign to help prepare this step, in coordination and cooperation with Arab countries, Arab partners, the UN institutions, NGOs, the private sector and Arab youth platform for sustainable development, it noted.

It will be a popular campaign to reach all segments of society to help all to participate in, and show, the spirit of solidarity with Gaza, as well as support the Strip in reconstruction and development process to reach all means of stable life on environment, social and economic levels, it made clear.

The statement said that the League will mobilize required and sufficient funding to meet huge needs.

This will be done in cooperation with the Food Banking Regional Network, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

In addition, the League is looking forward to continuing providing all different kinds of humanitarian and relief support from member states, and varied organizations and official agencies as well as all partners.

The brutal Israeli aggression and its destructive policy of open war against the Gaza Strip has been causing disastrous human suffering affecting various aspects of life of about 2.3 million people. (end)

