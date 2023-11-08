FM: We Firmly Reject Post-Gaza War Scenarios

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 8 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, has firmly repudiated discussions surrounding potential "post-Gaza war phase" scenarios, labeling such discourse as "unrealistic and unacceptable." Safadi asserted that Jordan will not engage with these proposed narratives.Safadi spoke at an assembly with journalists and writers at the Amman Municipality Salon, attended by Mayor Yousef Shawarba and moderated by journalist Abdul Hadi Majali.He underscored Jordan's imperative to immediately stop the war and the atrocities being committed against Palestinians, emphasizing the kingdom's strong opposition to any talks of managing Gaza post-war through either Arab or non-Arab interventions.Safadi conveyed Jordan's principled position against any piecemeal treatment of the Gaza issue. He warned that dealing with Gaza in isolation would play into Israel's hands, potentially severing Gaza from the West Bank and setting both regions on a trajectory that undermines the Palestinian cause and their aspirations for statehood.The minister called for a comprehensive approach to the Palestinian question, advocating for a political and just peace that ensures Palestinian rights and the establishment of their sovereign state on all occupied Palestinian territories. Such a peace, he stated, should address the historical roots of the conflict.He pinpointed the Israeli occupation and the absence of a just political solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions as the primary cause of the cycle of violence and instability.Addressing the conjectures about the future of Gaza, Safadi described them as baseless and made it clear that no such talk would be entertained until the cessation of aggression and killings. He hinted at an expected change in the Israeli government's stance and dismissed the notion of the Palestinian Authority entering Gaza in the wake of military occupation.Concerning Israel's declared plans to eliminate Hamas, Safadi was unequivocal: Hamas embodies an idea that cannot be extinguished by force. Achieving a different reality necessitates addressing the Palestinian people's needs and rights and accomplishing a lasting peace.Safadi restated Jordan's firm stance on any forced displacement of Palestinians to its territory, equating it to an act of war against Jordan, which the kingdom is prepared to combat vigorously. He recalled that Israel's early attempts at displacement during the onset of the Gaza war were universally rejected.He praised the significant efforts by Jordan since the onset of the war on October 7, led by His Majesty the King, to exert its international influence in countering the aggression against Gaza.He noted the unprecedented challenge faced by Jordanian diplomacy in dismantling the Israeli narrative and influencing international public opinion by recontextualizing the situation within its historical backdrop.The Deputy Prime Minister credited the shifts in global public opinion against the war to the prominent role of His Majesty the King, supported by Arab solidarity, and international denunciation of Israel's violations of international laws.Safadi underscored Jordan's relentless efforts, through political, diplomatic, and media channels, to press for an end to the assault on Gaza and to reframe the conflict as a matter of the Palestinian people's denied rights and Israel's evasion of the peace process.He highlighted Jordan's humanitarian efforts, including the delivery of a Jordanian field hospital to Gaza to continue providing essential services to Palestinians, alongside substantial aid to both Gaza and the West Bank.Reaffirming the Jordanian role in ongoing multilateral coordination, Safadi emphasized that Jordan's actions, led by His Majesty the King, operate on multiple levels some public and others confidential to confront Israeli offenses and to strive towards stopping the war and achieving a political solution founded on international legitimacy.Safadi noted increasing international pressure on Israel to halt its aggressive actions in Gaza and stressed Jordan's obligation to amplify this pressure to cease the war, lift blockades, and pursue comprehensive political solutions.In response to journalists' inquiries regarding the circulation of rumors and misinformation, particularly the alleged U.S. weapons transfer from Jordan to Israel, Safadi categorically denied such claims.He clarified that Jordan's strategic interest lies in halting the war, not exacerbating it. He also touched upon Jordan's own defensive needs, which included requisitioning arms to shield its lands from the war's spillover.Addressing the speculation about the progression of aggression in Gaza, Safadi stated that while Israel may have anticipated certain outcomes, it remains uncertain of the future.He reiterated Jordan's commitment to a single scenario: an immediate end to the war and the pursuit of a definitive resolution that ensures the Palestinian issue is not marginalized and that a permanent, comprehensive solution restoring the rights of the Palestinian people is achieved.In closing, Safadi responded to a query about the perceived weakness of the Palestinian Authority (PA) by emphasizing the Israeli objective to undermine the PA and the PLO.He affirmed Jordan's view of the PA and PLO as indispensable partners and legitimate representatives of the Palestinian people, working in tandem with them towards the common goal of peace and statehood.Jordan's position remains steadfast, anchored in the resilience of its people, the foresight of its leadership, and the integrity of the state apparatus. Together, they continue to uphold their commitment to the Palestinian cause, championing peace and justice with unwavering dedication and solidarity.