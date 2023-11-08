ACC, Pfg Sign Mou To Support Farmers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) and the Partners for Good (PfG), a global communities non-profit organization on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable eligible agricultural candidates to receive financial support.Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat attended the signing ceremony, alongside ACC Director General, Mohammed Doujan, PfG CEO, Walid Tarawneh, and Regional Director of Advance Consulting, Lamia Debbas.Speaking during the ceremony, Hneifat noted importance of partnerships with all parties to support the ACC's financing path, which works, in accordance with Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and the national plan for sustainable agriculture.This process, he said, also aims to give financing to farmers to ensure production sustainability, support new projects, and gear their efforts to paths that constitute a direct economic impact that touches on the government's priorities in creating new job opportunities.Meanwhile, Doujan said partnership with PfG is a "crucial" step to empower individuals and communities working in the agricultural sector, by providing the necessary financial resources to help eligible farmers to succeed and contribute to growth of Jordan's agricultural sector.PfG is cooperating with Luminus Community Development through FAL Consulting and Administrative Services and ACC in implementing "Mahartak" (Youth JO - Level Up) Project, supported by Dutch Embassy in Jordan, to enhance the financial support provided to agricultural candidates.