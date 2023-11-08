EV Stock News - Hypercharge (OTCQB: HCNWF) Announces EV Charging For Harlo Capital Development In Vancouver

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Harlo Capital to supply ten Level 2 charging stations to their residential development at 1986 Stainsbury Ave, Vancouver, BC, with installation due to be completed in November 2023.

Harlo Capital is a Toronto-based private equity company identifying and investing in real estate developments across Canada. Harlo Capital endeavours to deliver sustained, above market returns for their investors and partners by facilitating the flow of capital and knowledge to their co-developed projects.

Hypercharge is working in partnership on the project with channel partner Nightingale Electrical, which will complete the installation of all charging stations. Nightingale Electrical, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, offers electrical services, maintenance, and repair for both residential and commercial clients, with a commitment to providing quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

"We are excited to bring our innovative EV charging stations to Harlo Capital's residential development in Vancouver," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Harlo Capital selected us for our streamlined sales process, exceptional service, and our ability to offer a complete solution with Nightingale Electrical handling the installation."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: .

