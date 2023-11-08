               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
51% Of Global Consumers Strongly Agree That Crypto Is The Future Of Online Shopping


11/8/2023 2:36:02 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) As reported on BanklessTimes, 51% of consumers firmly believe that crypto represents the future of retail shopping.

BanklessTimes crypto expert Alice Leetham commented on the data:

Once regarded as a niche market for tech enthusiasts and early adopters, cryptocurrencies have permeated mainstream consciousness. The allure of decentralized finance, blockchain technology, and the potential for significant financial gains have captivated a diverse audience. As a result, more people are embracing digital currencies as a viable alternative to traditional payment methods.

BanklessTimes crypto expert, Alice Leetham

The use of cryptocurrencies in online retail has been steadily increasing. They provide a solution that transcends borders and promotes inclusivity. By having an internet connection and a digital wallet, you can access your crypto to make purchases. Some examples of the top five known retailers that have been accepting cryptocurrencies for their products and services include: Microsoft, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Newegg: The full story and statistics can be found here: 51% of Global Consumers Strongly Agree that Crypto is the Future of Online Retail Shopping

