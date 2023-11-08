Where Is That SPX Dip?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Continuing Monday's sideways pattern, S&P 500 tested 4,365 without reaching solid 4,360 support, and just broke higher. Stocks indicate no consolidation as the Q4 rally with decent soft landing undertones talked in Sat video would happen, is here. This isn't about the strong seasonality of first three weeks of Nov (Nov being the best month) - good part is the Yellen manoeuevering, whereby the Treasury diverged from the more typical 20% short-term debt to 80% long-term debt to favor the short durations more, which means the supply of long-term debt is lower, and that helps yields retreat and stocks rally. This is but one of the significant factors at play that pave the way for Q4 rally as I have argued for in the extensive Sunday article .

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

For all the decline in breadth warnings, I would look at these to be overcome, and instead be revealed as signs of consolidation.

It's about tech leading yesterday, and away from the 200-day moving average break in S&P 500 where Nasdaq showed bullish divergence. Primed to catch up in cyclicals and value in the next push. Way more details and levels have been covered for Trading Signals and Stock Signals clients.

Stocks and Sectors

AMZN made quite a bullish progress since I spoke of it positively on Oct 12 - together with MSFT among my best stock picks. In the current stage of business cycle, it's likely to keep doing well during the Q4 rally.

Crude Oil

Crude oil at $76 would put up a better fight than at $78 - accumulation is starting to emerge, and I don't look for OPEC+ production quota (cuts not expiring) changes current move reflects that the conflict hasn't spread to Iran yet.

