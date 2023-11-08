Precious Metals Miners Face Challenges And Opportunities

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Precious metals mining companies like Agnico Eagle Mines and Franco-Nevada face production issues, but well-capitalized miners are still finding attractive assets.

The precious metals mining industry has faced several recent challenges but also new opportunities.

Companies like Agnico Eagle Mines, Franco-Nevada Corporation, and Osisko Gold Royalties have dealt with mine disruptions but continue to make strategic moves.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM:TSX; AEM:NYSE) reported a 4% production increase in Q3 2022 over the previous year.

However, output fell slightly below expectations due to transformer issues at Detour Lake mine that limited mill output for 25 days. Costs also rose, with all-in-sustaining costs up 15% year-over-year due to inflationary pressures.

On the positive side, Agnico Eagle received ratification from the Supreme Court of Finland for a permit allowing increased production at its Kittila mine. Although Kittila only represents around 5% of the company's net asset value, the elimination of this legal overhang is seen as a positive for Agnico Eagle.

With the Detour mine now operating on schedule and higher output approved for Kittila, Agnico Eagle expects to reach the upper end of its 2022 production guidance.

Agnico Eagle is a Buy.

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV:TSX; FNV:NYSE) also faces challenges at its Cobre Panama mine, which represents nearly 20% of the company's revenue. Violent protests recently erupted after Panama enacted a new law affirming the mine contract.

Although the contract was grandfathered under Panama's new ban on mining concessions, the unstable political climate raises concerns.

Franco-Nevada is a Buy.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.'s (OR:TSX; OR:NYSE) Renard diamond mine in Quebec has temporarily suspended operations due to low diamond prices. Osisko owns a 9.6% stream on the mine, which was forecast to contribute around 10% of the company's future revenue. The short remaining mine life and marginal economics suggest questions about further investment.

We are holding Osisko.

Despite headwinds, companies like Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC:NASDAQ) show how strong middle-market companies can prosper even amidst rising interest rates. Ares reported increased earnings, net asset value, and portfolio credit quality in Q3 2022. With significant available capital and a robust deal pipeline, Ares appears poised to acquire quality assets at attractive prices.

We are holding Ares.

Precious metals companies clearly face risks ranging from production disruptions to political instability. However, well-capitalized miners continue to find opportunities to add assets and expand production.

For investors, volatility can yield chances to buy quality mining stocks at discounted prices. Careful analysis of individual company fundamentals remains key.

