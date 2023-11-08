King, UN Chief Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call received Wednesday from United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres, discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a humanitarian truce.In the phone call, the two sides agreed that the international community has to push towards ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of food, medicine, water, and fuel to the Strip.King Abdullah highlighted the important role of the UN and its agencies in providing relief services in Gaza, calling for maintaining support for international organisations in the Strip, and facilitating their work.His Majesty reiterated that a political solution based on the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and that military and security solutions will not resolve the conflict.