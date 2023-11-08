Khasawneh Says Gov't Negotiating National Reform Programme With IMF Without Imposing New Taxes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 8 (Petra) -- Prime Minister BisherKhasawneh met Wednesday with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation in Amman to negotiate the completion of the seventh review within the IMF-supported economic reform programme.Khasawneh and the IMF delegation negotiated the new national programme for economic reform since Jordan completed six reviews without a tax increase or imposing additional taxes.Khasawneh said the new reform programme would strengthen the resilience of the national economy, meet financing requirements and promote growth.He added that, if approved, the new programme would have the same approach as the previous programme and would not lead to an increase in taxes or impose additional ones, explaining that the new programme would secure public revenue by tackling tax evasion.Khasawneh noted that Jordan "is looking forward" to completing the new national economic reform programme to enhance the confidence of international institutions and donors in the resilience of the national economy.In turn, the head of the Fund's mission praised the performance of the Jordanian economy, which achieved its indicators.He stressed the Fund's commitment to cooperate with the government and support its efforts in dealing with financial and economic challenges.