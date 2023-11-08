Confluent Medical Sees Dramatic Improvements Around Supply Chain Visibility And Efficiency

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Confluent Medical, a leading materials science, development and manufacturing partner to medical device manufacturers (“OEMs”), has experienced significant improvements to its end-to-end supply chain with Kinaxis. The medical technology (medtech) innovator, that delivers life-saving implants, minimally invasive delivery systems and other medical devices, deployed Kinaxis® in August 2023 with the help of Genpact and credits increased visibility and efficiency to the partnership.

The company specializes in the design, development and large-scale manufacturing of catheter-based devices and Nitinol components – a specialized metal alloy with super-elasticity and shape memory. With 8 facilities across the United States and Costa Rica, 2,000 employees and a wide range of products including complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing and implantable textiles, the ability to react to any changes in any part of their supply chain quickly was paramount.

Jeff McCoun, vice president, global supply chain at Confluent Medical said,“We had a demand peak that nearly doubled and normally it would have taken months to re-sync our supply chain, but we did it in just weeks. Before Kinaxis, we were running separate spreadsheets for every part of the chain, no one was ever on the same page and if a change happened somewhere, it was never clear to anyone else in the chain. I've used other solutions over the course of my career, but I've never witnessed as fast and efficient a deployment and improvement as what we've seen with Kinaxis.”

Claire Rychlewski, executive vice president, global field sales at Kinaxis said,“Making this type of impact is what drives us. Confluent's vision is to improve lives by delivering world-class medical devices through innovative material science, engineering, and manufacturing, and we are thrilled to be helping them do that. That's a big win for all of us.”

Genpact began the Confluent Medical solution design in late 2022 and roll out to more sites and more users is already underway.

Kinaxis works with some of the biggest brands in the world across all sectors including CPG, automotive, high tech, life sciences and more. Its AI-powered technology and patented concurrency technique allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end-to-end from strategic planning to last-mile delivery.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is the global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit Kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Confluent Medical

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent's expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical .

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact and on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

