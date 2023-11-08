Telecentro Argentina Advances Operations Automation With Netcracker Digital OSS

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Netcracker Technology announced today that Telecentro, a leading communications service provider in Argentina, has expanded its deployment of Netcracker Digital OSS – part of Netcracker Digital Platform – to advance its operations automation and deliver new use cases across the entire business.

Telecentro offers Internet, TV, telephony, data center and Wi-Fi services to consumers and businesses across Argentina. By evolving to federated inventory with advanced infrastructure tools, Telecentro will have accurate and up-to-date information, as well as real-time visibility of equipment and locations across its diverse E2E network. The expanded solution provided by Netcracker Digital OSS will enable advanced automation use cases, including problem detection, impact analysis, root cause analysis and network optimization, enabling the operator to significantly improve its service quality and resulting customer experience.

The solution incorporates Netcracker Active Resource Inventory, Netcracker Infrastructure Management (Discovery and Reconciliation, Outside Plant, Asset Management) and Netcracker Integration & API Management, which leverage YANG models, Open APIs and standards-based tools to simplify integration management, enable advanced orchestration and automation and provide real-time visibility.

“Bringing in additional products and features to our existing deployment with Netcracker will greatly improve the accuracy of our inventory, enhancing our ability to accelerate the way we evolve our network and, operationally speaking, to automatically detect potential problem areas and how we can quickly troubleshoot and resolve them,” said Juan Luna, CTIO of Telecentro Argentina.“We're excited about being able to use these new capabilities to deliver the best possible experience to our customers and to bring greater efficiency to our Engineering and Operations teams.”

“Telecentro is always looking for ways to improve its operational efficiency and deliver the best service experience to its customers, and we are happy to be the partner of choice to deliver this,” said Fabio Gatto, GM at Netcracker.“Bringing in additional features from our Digital OSS portfolio will allow us to continue to deliver the most optimal solution for Telecentro.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit .

About Telecentro

Founded in 1990, Telecentro is a leading telecommunications operator based in Argentina. Our vision is to offer the most innovative telecommunications service, the best Internet access and entertainment content at the best price to the most people possible. Telecentro has a network that covers Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires Area, with a fiber infrastructure that reaches B2C and B2B customers with HFC and FTTH access technologies. For more information, please visit com .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink