Natural Gas Forecast: Moves On Weekly Weather Patterns

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The natural gas market experienced another decline in the early hours of Tuesday, underscoring the persistent volatility that characterizes energy markets. Presently, there is growing speculation about the possibility of an impending recession, which could potentially result in reduced energy demand. Nevertheless, it is essential to contextualize the recent pullback in natural gas prices, considering that the commodity had previously surged by an impressive 40%. Thus, the current correction was to be expected. The market's future trajectory remains contingent on the emergence of geopolitical concerns or a shift in weather patterns toward cooler conditions.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started



Nonetheless, my assessment remains unwavering, rooted in the prevailing trend. Natural gas is poised to confront a significant supply shortfall during the impending winter season.

European nations are increasingly turning to American sources due to the unavailability of Russian options, compounded by the destruction of several pipelines. Moreover, uncertainties shroud the prospects of natural gas supplies from Western Africa. Although the Qatari natural gas situation offers some respite, it falls considerably short of being a viable replacement for Russian supplies. In essence, American natural gas contracts are strategically positioned to enjoy a fruitful winter ahead.

One of the fundamental challenges encountered by retail traders in the natural gas market is its inherent US-centric nature. While natural gas is undoubtedly a globally utilized commodity, the prices that traders engage with originate primarily from the Gulf of Mexico and Henry, Louisiana. In the futures market, reference is made to the Henry Hub contract. Consequently, the market's performance is closely tethered to prevailing conditions within the United States. As it stands, the northeastern region of the country still enjoys relatively warm weather conditions, with individuals donning T-shirts and shorts, thereby contributing to a diminished demand for natural gas Market is Poised to Confront a Supply Shortfall

I have been methodically accumulating ETF shares in this market, augmenting an unleveraged portfolio. The recent dip in prices presents yet another opportunity to procure shares in the ETF market. (UNG) I remain patient and confident, anticipating that prices may ascend to as high as $5 during the forthcoming winter season. This calculated approach is founded on a comprehensive understanding of the complex dynamics that influence the natural gas market, emphasizing the significance of being prepared to wait for the fruition of long-term investment strategies.

Ready to trade Natural Gas Forex ? Here's a list of some of the best commodities brokers to check out.