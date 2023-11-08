Silver Forecast: Markets Pull Back Into Support

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver faced a downturn during the trading session on Tuesday, edging towards the lower boundary of the broader consolidation range that the market has been ensconced within.

Overall, the precious metals sector felt the brunt of the day's events, primarily due to a notable strengthening of the US dollar. Furthermore, the uptick in American interest rates provided impetus for selling, while the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, though far from ideal, has maintained relative stability. Though the situation remains challenging, it has thus far averted the involvement of Iran in a broader conflict, which had been a primary concern for many observers. At this point, the market might just be exhausted as well – a very real possibility.

At this juncture, one might anticipate a semblance of support and a potential bounce in silver prices. However, exercising caution by refraining from preemptively entering the market is advisable. It's essential to wait for market participants to exhibit an inclination to engage before actively getting involved. It's important to note that the current market conditions do not present a significant opportunity; rather, they signify a period of consolidation and range-bound trading. Silver, as a commodity, is inherently characterized by choppy price movements, which aligns with the prevailing conditions Cautious

We have been navigating a bullish flag pattern for some time, but it appears that we have not yet reached the point of breaking out from it. In the event that a breakout occurs and silver prices dip below the $22.50 threshold, it could pave the way for a swift descent to the $22 level. A breach below this level would unleash substantial selling pressure, with the market almost certainly targeting the lower boundary of the flag pattern around $21. Conversely, if the market successfully breaches the upper boundary of the current flag pattern, initial targets would encompass the $24 level, followed by the $25.25 level.

It's important to underscore that silver is an inherently volatile market, even under the most favorable conditions. The current climate of uncertainty exacerbates this volatility . Therefore, approaching the market demands a heightened degree of caution, prudent management of position sizes, and an acute awareness of when the market might break free from its well-established consolidation range. Silver has a proclivity for sudden, erratic movements, rendering it a potentially treacherous market for those who fail to watch their sizing and risk.

