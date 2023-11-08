EUR/USD Forecast: Still Showing Weakness On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Euro's performance during the early hours of Tuesday exhibited a downward trend, with its trajectory approaching the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA ). While the market did show some minor reactions in that vicinity, it unmistakably continued to demonstrate its reverence for the 200-Day EMA situated above. Additionally, the market displayed a discernible response to the bearish flag pattern that had persisted for an extended duration. It is worth noting that a breakout from these moving averages is likely to introduce a surge in market momentum, as the zone lying between the 200-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA historically fosters substantial technical volatility.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started



However, it is improbable that such a move will materialize in the short term, and it seems the market is gradually assimilating this reality. There is a recurring pattern where the market anticipates more significant financial support from the Federal Reserve than what the Federal Reserve is actually willing to provide.

Ultimately, the dynamics of this situation hinge significantly on interest-rate differentials and the prevailing conditions within the bond markets. Presently, there is observable evidence of interest rates experiencing an upswing in the United States, a development that inherently bolsters the strength of the US dollar. Simultaneously, the European Union finds itself on the precipice of an impending recession, and much of the recent upward pressure witnessed in the Euro's value over the past few trading sessions is associated with the notion that the Federal Reserve might curtail its monetary policy.I Have no Interest in Buying the Euro

With that said, the current landscape still suggests a somewhat bearish outlook. A potential shift towards a bullish sentiment could materialize if the Euro surpasses the high point of the shooting star observed during the Monday session, potentially heralding a move towards the 1.09 level. Such a transformation, though, would represent a complete reversal of the current trend. Conversely, if the Euro descends below the lower boundary of the 50-Day EMA indicator, it is conceivable that the downward momentum will intensify considerably. At this point, we could see something akin to a trap door opening, allowing massive sell orders to enter the market. I have no interest in buying the euro at the moment, but will have to rethink that if we can finally breakout, which would be a breech of the top of the shooting star on Monday.

Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here are the best regulated trading brokers to choose from.