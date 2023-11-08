Crude Oil Forecast: Gets Hit By Upcoming Recession

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Crude oil markets experienced a sharp initial decline during Tuesday's trading session, yet there are hints of a potential rebound emerging. It's worth noting that we currently find ourselves below the critical 200-Day EMA , a technical factor adding pressure to the market.

Looking at the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market, it initially faced significant downward pressure but displayed signs of life near the $79 mark. An interesting aspect to consider is the growing anticipation of an impending recession, which has influenced trading sentiment. Additionally, the containment of Middle East tensions has contributed to the current state of the oil market. Nevertheless, it appears that the market has reached oversold conditions, and this could lead to a struggle against a deep selloff. The pivotal $77 level is a crucial marker, and if breached, it could signify a shift in the market dynamics. Currently, there is a formation resembling a potential head and shoulders pattern, which has not yet fully materialized. This situation places us at a significant inflection point, with the onus on buyers to step in promptly; otherwise, the situation could spiral out of control. A decisive break above the $82.50 level could reignite interest in long positions within this market Cautious

Turning to Brent (UK Oil), the price has similarly dipped during the day's trading session, now testing major support levels. The market finds itself at the lower boundary of a previous consolidation range, making the outcome quite intriguing. A pivotal moment will arise if we manage to reverse course and surpass the 200-Day EMA above, which could potentially lead to a substantial market upswing. However, until such a development occurs, a degree of caution is warranted when considering buying positions. It's important to recognize that Brent is also reacting to the situation in the Middle East, which continues to be a significant driver of crude oil market dynamics.

At the end of the day, the global economic landscape presents a complex picture, with Europe heading toward a potential recession, the United States facing uncertainties for the upcoming year, and lackluster Chinese economic data. The current market conditions necessitate a potential bounce to prevent oil prices from plummeting further. Given the uncertainties, it may be prudent to adopt a cautious stance and await greater clarity before making significant trading decisions in this volatile environment.

