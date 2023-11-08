Kiosk Industry News For Nov. 2023 From Kiosk Manufacturer Association

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Trade Shows - IAAPA is November 14th and here is our preview . Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense, kiosk avatars and wayfinding. We'll have a small countertop for self-order as well in the booth. IAAPA is a great showplace for cruise ships, amusement parks, hotels and restaurant technology. We are #6137. Looking for a free ticket? We have a few left!







Image Caption: Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA).

ADA - Big news this month is Quest Diagnostics losing . 2500 kiosks are affected (and maybe same for LabCorp). December 2023 is release of new self-service & POS guidelines from Access Board.

New and Renewing Sponsors This Month



10Zig complete line of thin clients is a Gold sponsor

Kodak Moments Complete photo solutions for retail

Nanonation two-year Gold renewal – the best in digital signage and kiosk software

Vispero for JAWS kiosk software

KioskGroup with complete line of tablet kiosks

Intel – powering 90% of the kiosks and digital signage

KIOSK Information Systems – the biggest kiosk manufacturer in the world ELATEC - rarticle on latest on RFID kiosks

November and December are the last months available for two-year memberships (which come with sizable discounts).

News Posts This Month



EloView 4 Remote Monitoring

AI Kiosk – Wayfinding Avatar at IAAPA

IAAPA Kiosk Update – Ticketing & Outdoor

RFID Kiosks as High Potential for Retailers – RFID Reader Kiosk

Best Thermal Receipt Printers for POS

Outdoor Kiosks Buying Checklist

JAWS Kiosk for 2024 Updates

Industrial Touchscreen with Resistive Touch

Datacap Recognized For Diversity

New Kodak Moments Photo Printing Software Unlocks 60 New Features to Help Retailers Accelerate Growth

Is Panera Losing It? These days it's Caffeine, not Bread

Quest Kiosk Violates ADA

Smart Mirrors and Future of Retail

Kiosk Printers and Bill Acceptors by Pyramid Custom Kiosks – Cash-To-Card and Drive-Thru Kiosk

Digital Signage News



Digital endcaps replacing old cardboard/vinyl POP in Retail .

Digital Signage news for November – DSE next month too (KMA20 code)! Digital Signage AI - DSE next month too (KMA20 code)!

