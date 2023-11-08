(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Nov. 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Stride Autism Centers (“Stride”) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest center in Sioux City, Iowa. Their mission is clear: to become an integral part of the local community while making a meaningful impact in the lives of preschool children with autism.







Photo Caption: Stride Autism Centers Hosts Open House in Sioux City, Iowa.

As Stride settles into its new home, they cordially invite you to experience their state-of-the-art facility. To showcase the center and its comprehensive offerings, they are hosting an Open House event on Thursday, November 16, and extend a warm welcome for you to join them. The event promises guided tours, appetizers, and free autism screenings for children under the age of 6.

Sioux City ABA Therapy open house event details:



Where: 4280 Sergeant Rd, Ste 230 Sioux City, IA 51106

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 4:30–7:00 p.m. Who: Everyone is invited (bring the kids)!

What to Expect: Whether you're eager to deepen your understanding of autism , learn about the gold standard of autism treatment, called applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, or explore the unique features of a preschool-like learning environment for children with autism, this event is tailored to your interests.

At the Open House, you will have the opportunity to interact with our dedicated clinical leadership who will be on-site to address any inquiries you may have. Additionally, there will be an information session on autism and ABA therapy , coupled with insightful guided tours of the newly established center.

Notably, Stride Autism Centers' team of specialized autism professionals will be providing free on-site autism screenings for children under the age of 6. Stride Autism Centers is proud to offer a comfortable and family-friendly environment where you can obtain the information you need.

To register for the event please visit this website . If you have any questions, don't hesitate to email us at .

Register:

About Stride Autism Centers:

Stride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization that provides evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. Stride has numerous locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. Stride's full-day program combines structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. It is designed to assist with communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social skills, self-care, play and leisure, and transitioning skills. Families interested in learning more can contact Stride Autism Centers at 312-554-5578 (Illinois) or 515-207-5251 (Iowa and Nebraska), or visit the Stride website at .

If you're interested in a rewarding career assisting children with autism, please visit to view our available positions.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Brad Zelinger

312-554-5578

