Israeli Settlers Attempt To Seize Lands Near The Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jordan Valley /PNN/

Extremist groups of Israeli colonial settlers carried out acts of violence and attempted to seize the lands of citizens in Al Farisiya area in the northern Jordan Valley.

Local sources said that the settlers' operations included an attempt to seize farmers' lands and bring their livestock to graze there, and attacks on sheep herders in the area of Nabe' al-Ghazal.

Human rights activist Arif Daraghmeh said that the colonists provocatively placed piles of straw next to the tents of local resident Ali Zuhdi Abu Mohsen, and brought their livestock to graze there, under the protection of the occupation forces.

Also in Jerusalem dozens of Israeli settlers Wednesday morning stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, under protection from Israeli occupation police, according to local sources.

Witnesses said scores of settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque in separate groups, where they conducted provocative tours through the courtyards of the mosque, received explanations about the alleged "Jewish Temple," and performed Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock.