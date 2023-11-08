Dozens Killed In Israeli Bombardment On UNRWA School In Western Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

Dozens of Palestinians civilians were Wednesday killed, and others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) in western Gaza.

Local sources said that the occupation aircraft targeted an UNRWA school near Al-Ansar Junction, west of Gaza City, which includes thousands of displaced people, killing dozens and wounding of others with various injuries.

He added that ambulance crews can't reach the place due to the continued artillery shelling in the western area of Gaza City.

Earlier today Ministry of Health said that 10,328 martyrs were recorded, 26,000 injured, and 2,300 missing since the beginning of the war.