Mary Robinson: 'Everyone Has Core Human Rights'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Growing up in 1950s Ireland, the one daughter among four sons, she remembers she had to develop“sharp elbows”, but that her parents assured her she would not be treated any differently from her brothers. She wasn't, inside her family. Outside, in Irish society, things were different.

Studying law in Dublin, Robinson argued for an end to the ban on divorce, the legalisation of contraception, and the decriminalisation of homosexuality. By 1969, aged just 25, she had entered politics as a member of the Irish Senate. There, she continued her campaign. But trying to legislate her ideals was very different from debating them at university.