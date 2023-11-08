Philippe Lazzarini: 'Now More Than Ever, We Need A Humanitarian Ceasefire'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) فيليب لازريني: ((نحن بحاجة إلى وقف إطلاق نار إنساني أكثر من أي وقت مضى))



Français (fr) Philippe Lazzarini: ((Nous avons plus que jamais besoin d'un cessez-le-feu humanitaire)) (original)

As well as the ongoing Israeli bombing, access to food and water supplies have been cut off by the strict blockade, Lazzarini told Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Monday.

On Sunday, Israel announced that its troops had surrounded Gaza City in the north of the coastal strip. On Monday night, the army again stepped-up its bombing campaign, killing more than 200 people, according to Hamas' health ministry. Shortly before, telephone and internet connections had been cut by Israel for the third time since October 7. The Israeli military then said on Wednesday that it was fighting in the heart of Gaza City and that the air and ground offensive was targeting the militants' tunnel network beneath the besieged Palestinian enclave.