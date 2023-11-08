LDF Ladies Begin Title Defence

(MENAFN- The Post) Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Ladies, the country's football queens, begin their Women's Super League (WSL) title defence against Rovers Ladies on Sunday at the Airwing Base Ground.

The new WSL season roars into life this weekend with two new clubs – Mphaki High School and Mawese Ladies – joining the elite women's league

The duo replaces Limkokwing University and Sky Battalion who were relegated at the end of last season.

LDF begin their title defence after a historic 2023/23 campaign in which they went unbeaten last season winning all 18 games and scoring 108 goals in the process.

They beat their weekend's opponents 11-0 in April and, at the moment, there is nothing that suggests Rovers can stop the champions.

Although, there is always hope that a new team can emerge to challenge LDF, they have retained the majority of their championship winning squad and any team that wishes to compete will have to dig deep.

Kick4Life, one team that has tried many times to stop the champions, have announced eight new players ahead of the new season as they try to compete with LDF. Three of them, Itumeleng Phiri, Mpho Molefe and Tsilelo Mokepe, come from the development team while Lieketseng Molefe and Limakatso Tsaoane are both from Limkokwing University.

Senate Letsie, who shares the same name with one of Kick4Life Academy's best graduates who is now based in America, joins from FC Stoko which is now known as Lijabatho. Reitumetse Namane and Mahali Sepiriti join from Mapetla High School and Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) respectively.

Kick4Life's country director, Motlatsi Nkhahle, urged the players to be an inspiration to others who would like to follow in their path. He said he hopes that playing football can change their lives and those of their opponents as well.

“Show that you love football and play respectfully for Kick4Life. At Kick4Life, we respect football because, to us, it is not just a sport; it is a tool for changing lives,” Nkhahle told Kick4Life's squad.

“We hope that in playing, you can change your life and the lives of those you are playing with and your opponents as well,” he added.

Kick4Life executive committee member, 'Maphoka Ramokoatsi, meanwhile, welcomed the new players to the team. She encouraged them to always support one another and work towards maintaining a harmonious space within the team.

“Remember, Kick4Life is here to empower young women in sports, and you are those young women, so make use of your time here to empower yourselves and other women and girls around you,” Ramokoatsi said.

Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday:

Berea Ladies vs. LMPS Ladies

Lijabatho Ladies vs. Kick4Life Ladies

Sunday:

Thaba-Tseka Ladies vs. Bantu Ladies

Mawese Ladies vs. Mphaki High School

LDF Ladies vs. Rovers Ladies