Civil Servant Fights To Block PAC

A civil servant wants the High Court to stop the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) quizzing him over his involvement in the alleged corruption that happened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Molise Motsukunyane, a procurement officer in the Ministry of Health, also wants the court to order parliament to replace the PAC members.

“We seek an order that it should be declared that the National Assembly must ensure that reasonable steps are taken to replace the current members of the Public Accounts Committee,” Motsukunyane says in an urgent application filed last week.

He brought the case after the PAC grilled him over M7 million which was paid to several companies that supplied goods and services to the government during the pandemic.

At one point during the hearing, 'Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, the committee's chairperson, reminded Motsukunyane that he was still in the office because he was granted a court order stopping the government from transferring him to another ministry.

Lemphane-Letsie also accused him of corruption.

Motsukunyane claims, in his court papers, that Lemphane-Letsie and 'Mamarame Matela, a committee member,“embarrassed me during the committee session where they said I am corrupt”.

“I seek an order of the court interdicting the PAC from summoning me to appear again before it.”

He wants Lemphane-Letsie's appointment PAC chairperson nullified on account that it was unlawful and irregular.

Motsukunyane is also seeking an order declaring that it was incorrect and unjust for Lemphane-Letsie and Matela to accuse him of corruption.

He pleads for an order directing the clerk of parliament, Advocate Fine Maema, to release the Auditor General's report on the financial affairs of the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and the Home Affairs Ministry.

Matela left her position as chief executive officer of the LCA under a dark cloud and after a bruising court battle.

Lemphane-Letsie was the principal secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs before joining active politics.

Motsukunyane could be demanding the Auditor General's reports on the LCA and the Ministry of Home Affairs because he wants to take the fight back to Matela and Lemphane-Letsie.

Motsukunyane was supposed to return to the PAC for roasting on October 2 but did not show up and later approached the High Court to interdict the committee from summoning him last week.

In a previous hearing, he had been grilled about more than M7 million paid to companies with questionable licences during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The committee wanted him to explain why he was awarding contracts to companies to supply goods and services that are not stated in their traders' licences.

Bokamoso Medical Aid provides medical aid services but supplied fumigation chemicals to the Health Ministry and was paid M711 201.

MS Brokers supplied and installed medical oxygen equipment for M2.8 million.

Frasers Lesotho, a grocery wholesaler, supplied and installed medical equipment for over M2.5 million.

Oasis Business Suppliers specialises in office furniture but supplied beds and mattresses for over M1.2 million.

During the questioning, Lemphane-Letsie asked Motsukunyane why they bought the goods from Bokamoso Medical Aid yet its job is to provide medical aid.

She again asked why they bought from MS Brokers as it specialises in office equipment while Frasers is a wholesaler and Oasis specialises in office furniture.

“Why did you buy from them without even seeking approval from the NDSO (National Drug Service Organisation),” Lemphane-Letsie asked.

Motsukunyane's initial response was that he only knew MS Brokers from the list that the PAC was reading.

He was however interrupted by Lemphane-Letsie who said he should know everything that happened in the office.

Motsukunyane said MS Brokers is a company that was given authority by Fox Solution to supply oxygen in Lesotho.

“Fox also wrote a pledge to take responsibility for everything and then we decided to engage them,” Motsukunyane said.

Lemphane-Letsie argued that Fox only promised to take responsibility for the cylinders alone and not the oxygen.

Motsukunyane said he thought Fox would take responsibility for everything if things go wrong.

“You are in that office because you fought for that position, you refused when transferred and fought for that job,” she said.

Motsukunyane responded that this was not true.

“Because you are incompetent you cannot answer for the office that you fought to manage,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

She said Motsukunyane wants to hide his corruption.

Montoeli Masoetsa, another PAC member, suggested that Motsukunyane be arrested because he was playing games with the committee.

“He wants to hide the corruption that they did under his watch, we must make sure he sleeps in the cell,” Masoetsa said.

Motsukunyane admitted that he might have not checked the MS Brokers' history well.

“I was only focused on Fox Solution,” he said.

Staff Reporter